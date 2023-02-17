Black-owned businesses Axios Richmond readers love

We asked you last week to share some of your favorite local spots in celebration of the city's consistent ranking as one of the best in the country for its rate of Black businesses ownership.

What's happening: You flooded us with props for local florists, insurance brokers, landscapers, bankers, party planners, auto detailers and photographers.

Why it matters: Richmond has a long, rich history of Black-owned businesses, from well-known people like Maggie Walker to the lesser known, pre-emancipation freed blacksmiths, seamstresses, livery operators and barbers.

It's no surprise that Richmond and Jackson Ward earned the moniker "the Birthplace of Black Entrepreneurship."

Here are just a few of the 21st century Black entrepreneurs y'all recommended that we wanted to highlight.

📚 The Book Bar: This Shockoe Slip bookstore and wine bar stocks books by BIPOC authors and wine from across the globe, including from many Black-owned wineries.

Be sure to check out their author events, including this weekend's with novelist ​​Sadeqa Johnson, and qtheir uarterly book and wine subscription box.

🍿 Lammar Marie's Gourmet Popcorn: The Short Pump popcorn shop has nearly perfect online ratings — and its popcorn makes a perfect gift or just a treat for your very own movie night at home, says reader Tara C.

🧴 Clever Isn’t Wise Co. Body Shop: Handmade soaps, lotions, scrubs and balms, all organic and allergen free can be found at this online retailer.

🍩 The Treat Shop: Now with two locations — the OG on Jahnke and one near Woodlake in Chesterfield — this might be the only place in town with funnel cakes, doughnuts, ice cream and North Carolina-style BBQ on the menu, plus cotton candy and breakfast sandwiches.

Just about the only thing you won't find there is a salad, as it should be.

🎉 Pop of Confetti: More than 20 local, female-only makers can be found everyday at this Black-owned collective gift shop in Carytown.

Shoppers can find jewelry, home goods, clothes, stationary and more.

And, of course, there are restaurants. Many, many fantastic, Black-owned Richmond restaurants. But since Richmond Black Restaurant Experience kicks off in two weeks, stay tuned for more on them.