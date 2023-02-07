Richmond saw its 5th-warmest January on record

Data: NOAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Richmond saw its fifth-warmest January on record, according to data released last week from NOAA.

Last month ended up with an average temperature that was 7.5°F above average.

The big picture: Most cities, particularly those east of the Mississippi River, had one of their 15 warmest Januarys, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Human-caused climate change raises the odds of a milder-than-average January, as the coldest months are warming the fastest in many parts of the U.S.

A new analysis from Climate Central finds that 204 U.S. weather stations have seen a marked decline in the annual number of nights below 32°F since 1970.

See how the whole country fared with this interactive map.