5 big concerts worth the drive from Richmond

Tickets for Madonna's Labor Day weekend show go on sale today. The Material Girl is playing in D.C. — just like every other big-deal artist since the Richmond Coliseum shuttered in 2019.

But in celebration of her "The Celebration Tour," here are five other upcoming shows from beloved artists of the 80s and 90s, all within a two-hour drive.

Journey with Toto, Feb. 5 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy, March 17 at the Hampton Coliseum.

Bruce Springsteen, March 27 at the Capital One Arena in D.C.

Janet Jackson, “Together Again” (with Ludacris), May 6 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow.

Pink — for her “Summer Carnival” tour (with Richmond native and 80s icon Pat Benatar) — Aug. 7 at Nationals Park in D.C.

Yes, but: With the 17,000-seat GreenCity Arena in Henrico scheduled for completion in 2025, we asked Richmond's booking expert Lucas Fritz of the Broadberry Entertainment Group who he'd book for The Arena.

Here's who tops his list:

Taylor Swift. Jay-Z/Beyoncé. Radiohead. Metallica. Foo Fighters.

Who do you want to see play Richmond? Email us at [email protected]