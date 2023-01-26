57 mins ago - Food and Drink

It's Vegan Food Week in Richmond

Karri Peifer

Vegan fried chicken was on the menu Tuesday night at The Roosevelt. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

It's Vegan Food Week in Richmond, running through Sunday.

What's happening: Dozens of local restaurants will have plant-based and/or vegan specials all week long for the sixth annual event from Richmond-based Vegan Action.

How it works: Simply dine at any participating restaurant and order from their vegan special of the day or week.

  • 821 Cafe, Tarrant's Cafe, Pizza Bones and Sticky Rice are among the participants.
  • Featured dishes include the veganized Taco Bell party pack from Intergalactic Tacos, BBQ tofu sandwich from Soul N' Vinegar and birria ramen bowl at Cobra Cabana.

Why it matters: About 10% of American adults say they're vegan or vegetarian — and forgoing or reducing meat and dairy can be good for your health.

