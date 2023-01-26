57 mins ago - Food and Drink
It's Vegan Food Week in Richmond
It's Vegan Food Week in Richmond, running through Sunday.
What's happening: Dozens of local restaurants will have plant-based and/or vegan specials all week long for the sixth annual event from Richmond-based Vegan Action.
How it works: Simply dine at any participating restaurant and order from their vegan special of the day or week.
- 821 Cafe, Tarrant's Cafe, Pizza Bones and Sticky Rice are among the participants.
- Featured dishes include the veganized Taco Bell party pack from Intergalactic Tacos, BBQ tofu sandwich from Soul N' Vinegar and birria ramen bowl at Cobra Cabana.
Why it matters: About 10% of American adults say they're vegan or vegetarian — and forgoing or reducing meat and dairy can be good for your health.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.