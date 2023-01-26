Vegan fried chicken was on the menu Tuesday night at The Roosevelt. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

It's Vegan Food Week in Richmond, running through Sunday.

What's happening: Dozens of local restaurants will have plant-based and/or vegan specials all week long for the sixth annual event from Richmond-based Vegan Action.

How it works: Simply dine at any participating restaurant and order from their vegan special of the day or week.

821 Cafe, Tarrant's Cafe, Pizza Bones and Sticky Rice are among the participants.

Featured dishes include the veganized Taco Bell party pack from Intergalactic Tacos, BBQ tofu sandwich from Soul N' Vinegar and birria ramen bowl at Cobra Cabana.

Why it matters: About 10% of American adults say they're vegan or vegetarian — and forgoing or reducing meat and dairy can be good for your health.