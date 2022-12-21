Recapping Richmond in 2022

Ah, 2022. We made it.

Why it matters: It was a much more consequential year than any of us thought it would be.

What happened: We said goodbye to mask mandates, social distancing and dining out in the freezing cold protected by little more than a Saran-wrapped igloo.

And the Lee fencing stayed up all year.

Education was the hot topic, and the governor's tip line sucked up a lot of that oxygen, only to quietly shut down after 10 months with very few concrete tips (but we did learn that children are still being subjected to reading "Beowulf").

Kids were back at school in person for a full calendar year to find there weren't enough teachers. Or bus drivers. Or cafeteria workers.

We learned the learning loss was steep, that teachers don't make enough and that Ronald Reagan was the most important figure in the commonwealth's history books.

And the Lee fencing stayed up.

Our home prices went crazy — as did our real estate tax bills.

Mayor Stoney got engaged, but seems committed to that pandemic beard.

The Washington Commanders' summer camp training camp left town after nine long years, but Richmond just can't quit the team, it seems.

Yes, but: This is the year Richmond started to get its swagger back.

The city finally agreed on a plan for a new baseball stadium.

The Pulse was celebrated as a success — and is now being used as a model for other cities.

The region landed a LEGO factory — the first in the U.S.

And we were united … in our love of The Folk Festival — which had its biggest crowd ever — and our collective 🤯 at the city's $450,000 Richmond Real ad campaign.

Not least, the last Confederate statue came down.

But look at that: The Lee fencing is still up.

It's Richmond, baby.