Reflecting on (and judging) Richmond in 2022

Here's our snap take on the best and worst of our city in 2022.

🫥 The Here Today Gone Tomorrow Award goes to Enrichmond, which vanished overnight, along with thousands of dollars the organization was holding on behalf of small community groups.

😳 The Best New Fiction Award goes to the Richmond Police Department for its never-substantiated claims that it saved the city from a Fourth of July shooting.

🐿 The Suddenly We Care About Baseball Award goes to the Richmond Flying Squirrels for fielding a winning team for the first time in a long time.

💀 The That's How He Landed Award goes to The Valentine for its display of the Jefferson Davis statue in the prone position.

🏟 The Let's Never Talk About It Again Award goes to Stoney for (hopefully) ending the city's ballpark debate once and for all.

🎨 The Big Picture Award goes to the revival of the Richmond Street Art Fest for freshening up the Canal Walk.

🚧 The Better Late Than Never Award goes to Tim Kaine, the VIP who remained calm (and rationed fruit) on I-95 when a snow storm trapped him and hundreds of motorists for 27 hours.