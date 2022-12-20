What to know about today's firehouse primary

What to expect when you're expecting a primary. McClellan and Morrissey. Photos: Ned Oliver/Axios

It's showdown day for Virginia Democrats.

What's happening: The party is holding a primary to pick its nominee to replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in Congress.

Why it matters: The contest is pitting basically the entire Democratic establishment, lined up behind state Sen. Jenn McClellan, against state Sen. Joe Morrissey.

Here's what to know about this unusual election day …

The primary is being organized and run entirely by the state's Democratic Party.

That's because state-run primaries aren't an option outside the typical election calendar.

Voting is open to anyone registered in the district, but participants are required to sign a loyalty pledge promising to support the eventual nominee.

Voting won't take place at typical polling locations: Participants must travel to one of seven voting locations, four of which are in the Richmond area.

Worth noting: In addition to frontrunners McClellan and Morrissey, two other candidates will appear on the ballot:

Joe Preston, a Petersburg attorney and former state delegate.

Tavorise K. Marks, an insurance agent who previously served as vice president of the Chesterfield NAACP.

🗳 What's next: Ballots won't be counted until Wednesday morning, and results aren't expected until early afternoon.