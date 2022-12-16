Hanukkah celebrations around Richmond

Hanukkah starts at sundown Sunday, and Richmond's celebrating in plenty of ways.

Here's a roundup to get you through the rest of the month.

🛍 The Weinstein JCC's annual Chanukah Pop-Up Shop runs through next Friday.

Find gifts, menorah and dreidels, and kids' activities. Open daily.

🍩 Claudia's Bake Shop in Carytown is taking pre-orders through today for Sufganiyot, traditional jelly donuts (they also have them in chocolate).

They'll also be in-house next week along with rugelach.

🕯 Shabbat Sha-bang, a "mock" Shabbat and Hanukkah dinner at the Weinstein JCC.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30-7:30pm; tickets start at $12.

Keep reading

🎉 Short Pump Hanukkah Party at Gather in West Broad Village.

Menorah lighting, a free latke and doughnut bar, drinks for sale, and dreidel games on Friday, Dec. 23, from 6-9pm. Free.

🎬 Jewish Christmas Movie Night, on Christmas Day/the second-to-last night of Hanukkah, at JewFro.