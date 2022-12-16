Hanukkah celebrations around Richmond
Hanukkah starts at sundown Sunday, and Richmond's celebrating in plenty of ways.
Here's a roundup to get you through the rest of the month.
🛍 The Weinstein JCC's annual Chanukah Pop-Up Shop runs through next Friday.
- Find gifts, menorah and dreidels, and kids' activities. Open daily.
🍩 Claudia's Bake Shop in Carytown is taking pre-orders through today for Sufganiyot, traditional jelly donuts (they also have them in chocolate).
- They'll also be in-house next week along with rugelach.
🕯 Shabbat Sha-bang, a "mock" Shabbat and Hanukkah dinner at the Weinstein JCC.
- Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30-7:30pm; tickets start at $12.
🎉 Short Pump Hanukkah Party at Gather in West Broad Village.
- Menorah lighting, a free latke and doughnut bar, drinks for sale, and dreidel games on Friday, Dec. 23, from 6-9pm. Free.
🎬 Jewish Christmas Movie Night, on Christmas Day/the second-to-last night of Hanukkah, at JewFro.
- "Jurassic World Dominion" plays at 4pm and "Anchorman" at 7pm. Tickets are $10 and include popcorn and a soda, plus "Chinese-inspired" snacks will be available for sale.
