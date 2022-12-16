32 mins ago - Things to Do

Hanukkah celebrations around Richmond

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a dreidel with Axios logos instead of Hebrew letters.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Hanukkah starts at sundown Sunday, and Richmond's celebrating in plenty of ways.

Here's a roundup to get you through the rest of the month.

🛍 The Weinstein JCC's annual Chanukah Pop-Up Shop runs through next Friday.

  • Find gifts, menorah and dreidels, and kids' activities. Open daily.

🍩 Claudia's Bake Shop in Carytown is taking pre-orders through today for Sufganiyot, traditional jelly donuts (they also have them in chocolate).

  • They'll also be in-house next week along with rugelach.

🕯 Shabbat Sha-bang, a "mock" Shabbat and Hanukkah dinner at the Weinstein JCC.

  • Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30-7:30pm; tickets start at $12.

Keep reading

🎉 Short Pump Hanukkah Party at Gather in West Broad Village.

  • Menorah lighting, a free latke and doughnut bar, drinks for sale, and dreidel games on Friday, Dec. 23, from 6-9pm. Free.

🎬 Jewish Christmas Movie Night, on Christmas Day/the second-to-last night of Hanukkah, at JewFro.

  • "Jurassic World Dominion" plays at 4pm and "Anchorman" at 7pm. Tickets are $10 and include popcorn and a soda, plus "Chinese-inspired" snacks will be available for sale.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more