Richmond's chances for a white Christmas

Data: NOAA; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Visuals

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, you might be in luck: Central Virginia has a decent chance at one this year, WWBT reports.

Driving the news: Colder-than-average temperatures over the next two weeks and that elusive jet stream dipping into the Southeast could make for just the conditions needed for snow come Dec. 25.

😳 The Channel 12 weather team puts the chances of a white Christmas in Richmond at 20%.

Yes, but: Richmond's historical probability of snow on Christmas is 6%, per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Of note: At least an inch of snow on the ground is needed to count, NOAA says.