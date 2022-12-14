A new home for Richmond's Christopher Columbus statue

Richmond's statue of Christopher Columbus at the bottom of a pond on June 9, 2020. Photo: Parker Michels-Boyce//AFP via Getty Images

The city is giving away a statue of Christopher Columbus that stood at the entrance to Byrd Park until 2020, when protesters knocked it down and dumped it in a lake.

What's happening: City Council voted Monday night to donate the statue to the Italian-American Cultural Association of Virginia.

Context: The statue was donated to the city in 1927 by the local Italian community, who viewed the explorer as a symbol of national pride. But in more recent years, the bronze figure drew regular protest as a symbol of colonial brutality.

What they're saying: The Italian American association still holds him in high regard, said John Corritone, a board member.

"We hope to be able to permanently place it somewhere the statue can receive the respect and recognition that it had for almost 100 years before it was removed," he said.

What's next: The group is looking for a new location to display it, but so far hasn't found any takers, he said.