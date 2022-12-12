Richmond New Year's Eve 2022 parties

New Year's Eve done right. Photo: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty

New Year's Eve is on a Saturday this year, so lock and load for some pretty lit parties.

Here are some of our picks for the coolest things to do that don't involve falling asleep to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's drunk banter.

👨‍🎤 I Love The 80s New Years Prom at The Broadberry.

Three Sheets To The Wind headlines and food and drink available for purchase — and just like your prom, what you do on the car ride home is your business.

Doors at 8pm, show at 9. Tickets start at $30.

🎭 New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball at The Hof

There will be a DJ, photo booth and plenty of dancing. Two drink tickets, appetizers and a midnight toast included.

Doors at 7 pm. Tickets start at $60.

⛺️ New Year's Eve at Brambly Park

Live music, food and drink packages available for sale and yurt rentals.

Party starts at 9pm. Tickets start at $23.

⏳ The Time Travelers Ball at Révéler

The Carytown "immersive adventure" spot is a costumed theme party with food and two drink tickets included.

Doors at 8 pm. Tickets start at $50.

👀 New Years Eve at The Park

The newly opened “eatertainment” spot has DJ Jesse Marco, who apparently played with Jay-Z and Pusha T, because this place has everything, including "party favors," which will probably come courtesy of Oprah.

Doors at 7pm. Tickets are $20.

🍻 Bubbly & Brews NYE Bash at Hardywood (city one)

A DJ, drink ticket, midnight toast and appetizers are included.

Doors at 7 pm. Tickets start at $35.

🪩 The Black Tie Affair at Kabana Rooftop