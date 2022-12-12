1 hour ago - Things to Do

The best, very Richmond white elephant gift

Karri Peifer

Our gift-swap feelings. Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Thank you to the reader who asked last week’s most ingenious question: What’s a great, very Richmond white elephant gift?

After a bit of research, we’re pretty sure the present none of us wants can be found at the American Civil War Museum's gift shop.

  • Their Robert E. Lee bobblehead ($29.95) will be the talk of your office Christmas party and probably land you an end-of-week one-on-one with HR.

Too soon for Confederate-themed gag gifts?

Or try Richmond-made Capt. Salty's Hot Nuts ($5.60 and up, Ellwood Thompson’s and Yellow Umbrella or online).

  • Virginia peanuts ➕ ghost peppers 🟰 the present everyone will try to steal.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more