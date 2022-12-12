The best, very Richmond white elephant gift

Thank you to the reader who asked last week’s most ingenious question: What’s a great, very Richmond white elephant gift?

After a bit of research, we’re pretty sure the present none of us wants can be found at the American Civil War Museum's gift shop.

Their Robert E. Lee bobblehead ($29.95) will be the talk of your office Christmas party and probably land you an end-of-week one-on-one with HR.

Too soon for Confederate-themed gag gifts?

The museum’s Civil War figure puppets are pretty creepy — and Union-friendly.

Or try Richmond-made Capt. Salty's Hot Nuts ($5.60 and up, Ellwood Thompson’s and Yellow Umbrella or online).