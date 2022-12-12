1 hour ago - Things to Do
The best, very Richmond white elephant gift
Thank you to the reader who asked last week’s most ingenious question: What’s a great, very Richmond white elephant gift?
After a bit of research, we’re pretty sure the present none of us wants can be found at the American Civil War Museum's gift shop.
- Their Robert E. Lee bobblehead ($29.95) will be the talk of your office Christmas party and probably land you an end-of-week one-on-one with HR.
Too soon for Confederate-themed gag gifts?
- The museum’s Civil War figure puppets are pretty creepy — and Union-friendly.
Or try Richmond-made Capt. Salty's Hot Nuts ($5.60 and up, Ellwood Thompson’s and Yellow Umbrella or online).
- Virginia peanuts ➕ ghost peppers 🟰 the present everyone will try to steal.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.