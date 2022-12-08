Where to find 2022 holiday tea in Richmond

Believe it or not, historically, people used to get drunk around the holidays. Christmas or holiday tea came about during the temperance movement as an alternative way to celebrate the season — without getting sloshed.

And these days, the Christmas tea game is strong in Richmond — especially since The Jefferson Hotel's popular holiday tea has been booked solid for weeks (as has all of its brunches, lunches and dinners, FWIW).

Here are some other options, perfect for teetotalers or anyone looking for a festive holiday celebration. Reservations are required at all options.

☕️ Blue Atlas: Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17, 2-4pm.

Finger food, dessert and tea. Adult tickets, $35.

🍵 Chez Foushee: every Thursday and Saturday, 1-4:15pm.

Reservations required. Menu and price info wasn't available.

🫖 Homemades by Suzanne in Ashland: Wednesdays through Fridays, 3pm and 3:30pm, and Saturdays, 4pm and 4:30pm.

A mix of sweet and savory treats. Adults, $24.85.

🧋 T-Caf in Scott's Addition: Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10am-8pm, and Sundays, 10am-6pm.

The Scott's Addition tea room and restaurant doesn't have a formal holiday tea, but it has a tea menu and a sweet and savory small plate menu.

🤙 Tea With Ki​p in Midlothian: Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1pm.

Menu changes monthly. Adults, $30.

🐝 Queen Bee & Co.: Right across from The Jefferson, Saturdays and Sundays, noon-3pm.