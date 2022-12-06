1 hour ago - Real Estate

Where home values are dropping in Richmond

Ned Oliver
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Despite a slowdown in sales, home prices are still rising in the Richmond region, per Zillow's proprietary home-values index.

Yes, but: A handful of zip codes in the city center saw values drop between July and October.

  • The Fan District (23220), Museum District (23221) and Near West End (23226) saw the biggest decreases.

What they're saying: Those decreases most likely reflect an end to bidding wars in those neighborhoods that saw some buyers pay thousands over asking prices, Laura Lafayette​​, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, tells us.

