1 hour ago - Real Estate
Where home values are dropping in Richmond
Despite a slowdown in sales, home prices are still rising in the Richmond region, per Zillow's proprietary home-values index.
Yes, but: A handful of zip codes in the city center saw values drop between July and October.
- The Fan District (23220), Museum District (23221) and Near West End (23226) saw the biggest decreases.
What they're saying: Those decreases most likely reflect an end to bidding wars in those neighborhoods that saw some buyers pay thousands over asking prices, Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, tells us.
Click through for an interactive version of the map.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.