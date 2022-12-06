Lawmakers pursue bipartisan effort to repeal Virginia's same-sex marriage ban
There's bipartisan movement in the General Assembly to repeal the state's now-defunct ban on same-sex marriage.
What's happening: A Republican lawmaker in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates has filed a bill to strike language from the state constitution defining marriage as a union between a man and woman only, reports the Virginia Mercury's Graham Moomaw.
- Democrats in the Senate say they intend to pursue similar legislation.
Why it matters: The U.S. Supreme Court overturned bans on same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, making a potential repeal almost entirely symbolic.
- But Republicans have so far resisted efforts to remove the outdated language.
What they're saying: "The conservative principle here is less government, more freedom," Del. Tim Anderson, a Virginia Beach Republican sponsoring the legislation, told the Mercury.
- "When you're talking about gay marriage, there's pretty much nothing more conservative than supporting the fact that two people should be treated equally," he added.
Flashback: Virginia's ban on same-sex marriage dates back to 2006, when it was approved in a referendum with support from 57% of voters.
- Republicans in the House blocked an effort to repeal the ban during the last legislative session, objecting to language that would have inserted affirmative support for marriage as a "fundamental right, inherent in the liberty of persons."
- At the time, Republicans theorized the language could open the door to polygamy, a suggestion LGBTQ+ lawmakers called offensive.
State of play: Anderson's version addresses those criticisms by removing the ban and not inserting any new language.
- Democrats say they'd like to go further, but will take what they can get.
- "We tried to get affirming language last year and that didn't work," Sen. Adam Ebbin, a Democrat from Arlington, told the Mercury. "So it would still be a step forward to remove the prohibition from the constitution."
What's next: It remains uncertain whether GOP leadership in the House will advance the bill for a full vote when the legislature convenes next month.
- Because it's a constitutional amendment, even if it does pass, it would need to be approved by the legislature again in 2024 and then pass a statewide referendum.
