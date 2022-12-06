Lawmakers pursue bipartisan effort to repeal Virginia's same-sex marriage ban

There's bipartisan movement in the General Assembly to repeal the state's now-defunct ban on same-sex marriage.

What's happening: A Republican lawmaker in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates has filed a bill to strike language from the state constitution defining marriage as a union between a man and woman only, reports the Virginia Mercury's Graham Moomaw.

Democrats in the Senate say they intend to pursue similar legislation.

Why it matters: The U.S. Supreme Court overturned bans on same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, making a potential repeal almost entirely symbolic.

But Republicans have so far resisted efforts to remove the outdated language.

What they're saying: "The conservative principle here is less government, more freedom," Del. Tim Anderson, a Virginia Beach Republican sponsoring the legislation, told the Mercury.

"When you're talking about gay marriage, there's pretty much nothing more conservative than supporting the fact that two people should be treated equally," he added.

Flashback: Virginia's ban on same-sex marriage dates back to 2006, when it was approved in a referendum with support from 57% of voters.

Republicans in the House blocked an effort to repeal the ban during the last legislative session, objecting to language that would have inserted affirmative support for marriage as a "fundamental right, inherent in the liberty of persons."

At the time, Republicans theorized the language could open the door to polygamy, a suggestion LGBTQ+ lawmakers called offensive.

State of play: Anderson's version addresses those criticisms by removing the ban and not inserting any new language.

Democrats say they'd like to go further, but will take what they can get.

"We tried to get affirming language last year and that didn't work," Sen. Adam Ebbin, a Democrat from Arlington, told the Mercury. "So it would still be a step forward to remove the prohibition from the constitution."

What's next: It remains uncertain whether GOP leadership in the House will advance the bill for a full vote when the legislature convenes next month.