2 hours ago - Things to Do
Virginia ABC's Black Friday booze sale is back
Virginia ABC's annual Black Friday sale is on like a tipsy Donkey Kong again this year.
Driving the news: Friday through Cyber Monday, the state liquor monopoly is offering 20% off 20 select bottles of spirits in specific sizes online or in-store, including:
- 1.75-L Bulleit Rye Whiskey.
- 750-mL Tito's Handmade Vodka.
- 1.75-L Bombay Sapphire Gin.
- 750-mL Grand Marnier.
- 750-mL Patrón Tequila Añejo.
If you're looking for the biggest savings, pick up the 1.75-liter Johnnie Walker Black Scotch, which will be down from $79.99 to $64 during the sale.
- Shoppers are limited to three sale bottles.
Be smart: Virginia ABC offers sales throughout the year, including during Spirited Thursdays, which through the end of the year will feature discounts on one category of spirit weekly.
- Cirrus Vodka, for example, was 20% off on Nov. 3.
