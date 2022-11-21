Virginia ABC's Black Friday booze sale is back

Virginia ABC's annual Black Friday sale is on like a tipsy Donkey Kong again this year.

Driving the news: Friday through Cyber Monday, the state liquor monopoly is offering 20% off 20 select bottles of spirits in specific sizes online or in-store, including:

1.75-L Bulleit Rye Whiskey.

750-mL Tito's Handmade Vodka.

1.75-L Bombay Sapphire Gin.

750-mL Grand Marnier.

750-mL Patrón Tequila Añejo.

If you're looking for the biggest savings, pick up the 1.75-liter Johnnie Walker Black Scotch, which will be down from $79.99 to $64 during the sale.

Shoppers are limited to three sale bottles.

Be smart: Virginia ABC offers sales throughout the year, including during Spirited Thursdays, which through the end of the year will feature discounts on one category of spirit weekly.