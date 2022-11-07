It's leaf collection time in the Richmond area

Leaf collection officially starts today in Richmond and the surrounding area.

The big picture: Whether you bag 'em, blow em', mow 'em or leave 'em, here's what you need to know.

🍁 Bag 'em: For city residents, up to 10 bags a week can be placed by super cans and picked up on normal trash day weekly, starting today.

Check the schedule to see drop-off locations and the unlimited bag weeks for each part of town throughout November and December.

In Henrico, unlimited bags can be placed curbside for free pickup on specific weeks by district, beginning today. Check the schedule to see the districts and drop-off options.

Chesterfield does not offer any leaf collection options. Residents should contact their trash provider for options or use the county convenience centers for drop-off for $7.

🌬 Blow 'em: Richmond and Henrico residents can request curbside vacuum service for $30, charged to utility bills.

🚯 Remember: no sticks or trash in the piles.

⚠️ And leaves get blown to the curb, not into the street where they can clog storm drains and take up parking spaces.

♻️ Composting: A good option for reducing waste, and Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has tips on getting started.

🏡 Leaf 'em alone: The lazy option is also the best option as leaves and clippings are high in nutrients, which return to your lawn's soil.