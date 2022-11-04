Chesterfield fights to keep medical marijuana dispensary from opening

Chesterfield County is digging in its heels in a fight to keep a medical marijuana dispensary from opening in the county.

What’s happening: The county’s Board of Zoning Appeals rejected Green Leaf Medical’s request that it reconsider the denial of a building permit for a new store, per Richmond BizSense.

The county argues that because marijuana is still illegal federally, it can’t approve a zoning request for the project — a legal interpretation that, with similar shops opening in localities around the state, appears to be unique to Chesterfield.

Green Leaf has not said whether it will appeal the latest rejection in court, BizSense reports.

Context: The state licensed Green Leaf to open a manufacturing facility in south Richmond and five satellite retail locations — one of which already opened in Henrico County.

Split screen: Meanwhile in Richmond, Green Leaf opened a second location this week in Carytown, the city’s premier shopping district, with zero public debate or controversy.