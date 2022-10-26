23 mins ago - News
Richmond lands a $4.5 million grant to help homeless youth
The Richmond region landed a $4.5 million federal grant to help house homeless youth this week.
Why it matters: Money to help the homeless is incredibly limited and what little is available is prioritized for people who are either very sick or have been homeless the longest.
- "And that has effectively shut youth out of resources," Kelly King Horne, the executive director of Homeward, which coordinates homeless services in the region, tells Axios.
Details: The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant.
- It marks the first time dedicated funding has been available to help homeless kids.
What's next: Regional providers will develop a community plan to spend the money.
- Potential services include supportive housing and counseling services, Horne said.
