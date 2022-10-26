Richmond lands a $4.5 million grant to help homeless youth

The Richmond region landed a $4.5 million federal grant to help house homeless youth this week.

Why it matters: Money to help the homeless is incredibly limited and what little is available is prioritized for people who are either very sick or have been homeless the longest.

"And that has effectively shut youth out of resources," Kelly King Horne, the executive director of Homeward, which coordinates homeless services in the region, tells Axios.

Details: The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant.

It marks the first time dedicated funding has been available to help homeless kids.

What's next: Regional providers will develop a community plan to spend the money.