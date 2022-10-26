23 mins ago - News

Richmond lands a $4.5 million grant to help homeless youth

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a key hanging off of a life preserver.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The Richmond region landed a $4.5 million federal grant to help house homeless youth this week.

Why it matters: Money to help the homeless is incredibly limited and what little is available is prioritized for people who are either very sick or have been homeless the longest.

  • "And that has effectively shut youth out of resources," Kelly King Horne, the executive director of Homeward, which coordinates homeless services in the region, tells Axios.

Details: The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant.

  • It marks the first time dedicated funding has been available to help homeless kids.

What's next: Regional providers will develop a community plan to spend the money.

  • Potential services include supportive housing and counseling services, Horne said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more