BigWife’s Mac & Cheese — the takeout-only option from the Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse folks — is now open in Scott’s Addition. Sort of.

What’s happening: Supply chain issues have delayed BigWife’s actual building opening at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., so it opened last week in a food truck in the parking lot.

Why it matters: BigWife’s serves $12-mac and cheese — nine versions of it, including Buffalo Mac with spicy chicken and gorgonzola and Mac Lorraine with bacon, scallions and Gruyrre — plus three salads ($8), one “big ass cookie,” a “big boy brownie” ($5) and nothing else.

Catch up quick: Bookbinder’s owners John and Jayme Taxin launched BigWife’s out of their high-end Shockoe Bottom steakhouse in 2020 as a way to offset sales devastated by the pandemic. It was a hit.

The intrigue: The concept came from Jayme’s pregnancy cravings and the meant-to-be-affectionate nickname John gave her while pregnant. She loved the name and did not murder him.

Details: BigWife’s is open Monday through Saturday, 4-8pm. Online ordering is recommended. Delivery through Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash should start next week.