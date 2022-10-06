Richmond food banks getting help from DoorDash

Richmond is one of 18 cities in the country partnering with DoorDash to help deliver food to folks in need who can't make the trek to a food bank or to pick up groceries.

Why it matters: Food insecurity has spiked since the beginning of the pandemic, and inflation only made it more challenging for some families to buy groceries.

Visits to Richmond food pantries jumped by 10-15% at the start of this year, Feed More, the umbrella organization that collects and distributes food across Central Virginia, told Axios in August.

How it works: DoorDash pays its dashers for the deliveries. Some food banks subsidize costs, but the company largely foots the bill, Axios' Margaret Harding McGill reports.

Most of the deliveries are made to low-income and underserved communities deemed to be in food deserts, or areas that lack access to fresh and affordable food.

DoorDash is also donating $1 million in gift cards to food banks in the 18 cities so the organizations can buy what they need.

The big picture: Lack of reliable transportation was a pre-pandemic problem for people experiencing food scarcity, and COVID increased that, Minerva Delgado of the Alliance to End Hunger told Axios.

Food banks find it difficult to reach homebound seniors, parents of young children and those who must isolate due to illness.

What they're saying: "As someone who has experienced food insecurity first hand, I'm thrilled to announce Richmond has partnered with @DoorDash on this critical initiative to address food access in our country," Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted last week.

