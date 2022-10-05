Study links violence in Richmond to delinquent landlords

The best predictor of violence in Richmond neighborhoods is the number of landlords delinquent on their property taxes, researchers at VCU found.

What they found: The link between violence and dilapidated rental buildings was stronger than every other factor studied, including income levels and population density, per the study.

Why it matters: The research suggests that external factors — bad landlords — have a greater destabilizing effect on neighborhoods than internal factors, like poverty.

The findings lend credence to slumlord buyout programs, which have transferred neglected properties to residents for rehabilitation.

What they're saying: "I believe that Richmond is a perfect place to attempt a program like this at a larger scale," the study's lead author, Samuel West, told VCU News.