Spanberger unloads on Good

Things got heated earlier this week when Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited a bipartisan monthly meeting of Virginia’s congressional delegation.

Threat level: Rep. Abigail Spanberger dropped some more f-bombs.

What’s happening: Spanberger was among several Democrats on the committee who took the opportunity to tell Youngkin she opposed his new directive restricting the rights of transgender students in schools, per Punchbowl News and the Washington Post.

The Democrats raised concerns ranging from high rates of suicide among transgender students to the constitutionality of his plan, according to the reports, which are based on accounts by unnamed legislative staffers.

Rep. Bob Good, a Republican who has aligned himself with lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the issue, spoke up to defend Youngkin.

He accused schools and teachers of “grooming” kids to change their gender and falsely suggested kids were being “forced” to undergo surgeries.

Spanberger responded: “That’s not f---ing true.”

The back-and-forth continued until Sen. Tim Kaine stepped in to recite a Bible verse in an attempt to turn the temperature down.

What they’re saying: Good’s press office confirmed the exchange to Punchbowl News.