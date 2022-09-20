Weigh in: Confederate monument survey is now live

The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia is asking for community feedback as it makes plans for Confederate monuments removed by the city in 2020.

Context: The city and state donated nine Confederate memorials to the Richmond museum last year, including all five of the statues that stood on Monument Avenue.

What's happening: The museum is surveying people as it makes plans to interpret and exhibit the artifacts.

The museum says its goal is to use the monuments "as tools for education, healing and reconciliation."

One of the statues, a figure of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, is already being exhibited at The Valentine, where it is displayed the way protesters left it after pulling it off its pedestal: lying down, dented and covered in paint.