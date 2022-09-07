52 mins ago - Food and Drink

Richmond dining soft opening: Billy Pasta

Karri Peifer
Shows an open kitchen with trays where food can be set once it's cooked.
Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Billy Pasta, the new cafe spot inside Ellwood Thompson’s grocery store, is the go-to place for a delicious, carb-loaded lunch.

What's happening: Billy Fallen — founder of beloved Richmond carb businesses Billy Bread and Billy Pie — and Caleb Shriver — former co-owner and co-chef of celebrated and now-closed Church Hill restaurant Dutch & Company — opened Billy Pasta last month.

What it is: The duo took over the former Beet Cafe space and have a made-to-order menu of freshly made pasta, plus a few grab-and-go items, like beet and burrata salad, in a counter cold case.

  • You order from a tablet at the counter and pick up at the other end.
  • Online pre-orders are also available through Toast Tab.
  • Hours are daily, 11am-7pm.

The menu will change seasonally, but for now it's five core dishes: Bolognese; cacio e pepe; corn, tomato and basil; kale pesto and lemon ricotta; and marinara ($11.50-$14.50).

  • You pick the pasta type, an optional crunch (get the crunch) and check out at the regular grocery area.
  • Gluten-free pasta and vegan options are also available.
Bolognese pasta with crunch little things on top.
The Bolognese. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

My thought bubble: I got the Bolognese with fettuccine and garlic bread crunch because I'm a sucker for a good Bolognese.

  • It was delicious, a little spicy and a perfectly filling lunch or dinner.

What's next: Tigelle sandwiches weren't available during my visit, but Shriver tells Axios they're perfecting the bread to make them a regular feature in the grab-and-go.

