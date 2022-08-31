53 mins ago - News
A survey of Richmond artists
When cities take steps to support artists, they're usually limited to boosterism, like ceremonially designating neighborhoods as art districts, says Ben Teresa, a professor at VCU. (Sound familiar, Richmond?)
What's happening: Teresa and a colleague at Drexel University are studying what artists actually need from local governments to thrive in their careers.
- As part of that research, they're asking artists in Richmond, Philadelphia and Baltimore to fill out a survey about their experiences locally.
What they're saying: Teresa, who is co-director of the VCU Wilder School RVA Eviction Lab, says preliminary feedback from focus groups conducted in Philadelphia delivered some early takeaways.
- "What came out loud and clear is that artists aren't a special, elite group of people that somehow exists without the normal constraints of working people," he says.
- "They need affordable housing. They need a job that pays them a living wage, and they need transportation to be able to move around the city," he adds.
