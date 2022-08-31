A survey of Richmond artists

When cities take steps to support artists, they're usually limited to boosterism, like ceremonially designating neighborhoods as art districts, says Ben Teresa, a professor at VCU. (Sound familiar, Richmond?)

What's happening: Teresa and a colleague at Drexel University are studying what artists actually need from local governments to thrive in their careers.

As part of that research, they're asking artists in Richmond, Philadelphia and Baltimore to fill out a survey about their experiences locally.

What they're saying: Teresa, who is co-director of the VCU Wilder School RVA Eviction Lab, says preliminary feedback from focus groups conducted in Philadelphia delivered some early takeaways.