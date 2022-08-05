2 hours ago - Things to Do

You can still get tickets to Avail's Richmond show

Ned Oliver
A man on stage with no shirt sings into a microphone in front of a mass of fans
Avail plays in New York City in 1994. Photo by: Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Local punk legend Avail is playing in Richmond on Saturday, and you can still get tickets.

Why it matters: The band, a throwback to Richmond's status as a 1990s punk hot spot, is so beloved locally that it was almost impossible to get into the sold-out reunion shows they played at the National three years ago.

  • This time around, they're playing at Brown's Island, and there's plenty of standing room for everyone.

What they're saying: Avail frontman Tim Barry told RVA Mag he's especially looking forward to riding his bike to the show with his 7-year-old daughter.

  • "Brown's Island being outside on the James River, with the freight train line right there, [is] sort of the perfect scenic Richmond experience," he said.

Details: The show, named "Over the James" after the band's popular 1998 album, also features Quicksand, Dave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females and Terminal Bliss.

  • Tickets are $35. Doors open at 3:30pm, and music starts at 4:15.
