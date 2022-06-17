2 hours ago - Food and Drink
4 frozen cocktails to try in Richmond
Karri here. I've got frozen drinks on the brain.
Here are four to try.
1. Frozen Negroni at Laura Lee's, $13.
- Laura Lee's changes its frozen drink regularly, but my favorite is the Negroni. No worries if it's not on the menu today — they're all good.
2. Soft-serve margarita at Barrio, $10.
- In lime or sorbet of the day — and blended with tequila.
3. The frozen lime margarita at Blue Habanero, $8.
- It's just $5 at happy hour, daily from 2-6pm.
4. Cosmic Love at Little Nickel, $12.
- Vodka, cranberry, cointreau, champagne and lime — what's not to love?
