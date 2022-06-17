2 hours ago - Food and Drink

4 frozen cocktails to try in Richmond

Karri Peifer
a frozen cocktail at laura lee's
The peach rum punch at Laura Lee's. Photo courtesy of Laura Lee's

Karri here. I've got frozen drinks on the brain.

Here are four to try.

1. Frozen Negroni at Laura Lee's, $13.

  • Laura Lee's changes its frozen drink regularly, but my favorite is the Negroni. No worries if it's not on the menu today — they're all good.

2. Soft-serve margarita at Barrio, $10.

  • In lime or sorbet of the day — and blended with tequila.

3. The frozen lime margarita at Blue Habanero, $8.

  • It's just $5 at happy hour, daily from 2-6pm.

4. Cosmic Love at Little Nickel, $12.

  • Vodka, cranberry, cointreau, champagne and lime — what's not to love?
