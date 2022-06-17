4 frozen cocktails to try in Richmond

Karri here. I've got frozen drinks on the brain.

Here are four to try.

1. Frozen Negroni at Laura Lee's, $13.

Laura Lee's changes its frozen drink regularly, but my favorite is the Negroni. No worries if it's not on the menu today — they're all good.

2. Soft-serve margarita at Barrio, $10.

In lime or sorbet of the day — and blended with tequila.

3. The frozen lime margarita at Blue Habanero, $8.

It's just $5 at happy hour, daily from 2-6pm.

4. Cosmic Love at Little Nickel, $12.