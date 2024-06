ğŸŽ“ North Carolina Central University named Karrie Dixon, the current chancellor at Elizabeth City State University, as its next chancellor. (News & Observer 🔒)

🏘️ More luxury townhomes will be built near the new Downtown Cary Park, starting in the mid-$600,000s. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🇩🇪 A new direct route between RDU and Germany began Thursday, with the Lufthansa flight landing in Frankfurt around midday. (WUNC)

North Carolina Republicans unveiled a new proposal for public mask-wearing, and included in the legislation a provision to change campaign finance laws. (WRAL)

🐟 The aquarium that houses Charlotte, the not-pregnant stingray, is temporarily closed "to ensure the safety and medical care of Charlotte and all our animals," it said on its Facebook page.