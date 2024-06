๐Ÿงช N.C. State must allow independent investigators to test for toxins known as PCBs in Poe Hall, a court ruled Wednesday, after former workers and students who spent time in the building said they developed cancer. (WRAL)

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is losing its insurance coverage after facing a lawsuit and 11 deaths in the county jail. (WGHP)

๐Ÿ’ฐ Raleigh software firm Prometheus Group is raising new money from investors, in a deal that would value the company at more than $4 billion. (Bloomberg)

๐Ÿš Shipping company DHL is closing its Raleigh facility and laying off 120 workers. (Triangle Business Journal ๐Ÿ”’)