⛽️ N.C. lawmakers are working on legislation to address "gas station heroin." (News and Observer 🔒)

🏈 They're also advancing legislation that would require UNC and N.C. State to play each other at least once a year in football and basketball. (WRAL)

If passed, both schools would also be required to play ECU, App State and UNC-Charlotte at least once a year.

⚖️ A judge struck down North Carolina's state regulations on abortion pills. The move will allow patients to take mifepristone at home and give pharmacists the power to provide the medication. (News & Observer 🔒)

🍪 Local bakery Captain Cookie & The Milk Man will open its second location this fall in North Hills at 4421 Six Forks Road. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)