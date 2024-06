💰 The Wake County Board of Commissioners approved a $2 billion budget, which includes an increase in funding for Wake County Public Schools and an increase in property taxes. (WRAL)

📹 Greenville, N.C. native Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, now has the most YouTube subscribers in the world. (News & Observer 🔒)

🌮 Raleigh restaurant Brookside Bodega has closed and is being replaced by Mexican restaurant and bar Otomi Comida y Cocteles. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

A group that raised more than $500,000 for UNC fraternity members that protected a U.S. flag during a pro-Palestinian protest is planning an invite-only "epic rager" in their honor on Labor Day. (WRAL)

The group was organized by defense consultant John Noonan, who has advised moderate Republican politicians. Noonan has said he isn't affiliated with any of the fraternities.

💰 Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the group that owns the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, is asking for $650 million in taxpayer money to renovate Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. (Axios Charlotte)

⚾️ The University of Evansville baseball team rallied to upset top-seeded East Carolina with a 6-5 victory in Monday's regional championship in Greenville. (Courier & Press)