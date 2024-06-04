That's true here in the Triangle, where the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League keeps bringing on new investors and growing attendance numbers, Francie Gottsegen, the president of the Triangle's two professional soccer teams, North Carolina F.C. and N.C. Courage, tells Axios.
Driving the news: Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary, home of NCFC and the N.C. Courage, will host The Soccer Tournament this week.
The next home game for the Courage is June 15 and NCFC's is June 16 at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary.
Axios spoke with Gottsegen for our Local Limelight series. Answers have been edited for Smart Brevity and clarity.