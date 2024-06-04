Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's been a big year for women's sports, with more eyeballs and money focusing on women's professional leagues. That's true here in the Triangle, where the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League keeps bringing on new investors and growing attendance numbers, Francie Gottsegen, the president of the Triangle's two professional soccer teams, North Carolina F.C. and N.C. Courage, tells Axios.

Driving the news: Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary, home of NCFC and the N.C. Courage, will host The Soccer Tournament this week.

The next home game for the Courage is June 15 and NCFC's is June 16 at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary.

Axios spoke with Gottsegen for our Local Limelight series. Answers have been edited for Smart Brevity and clarity.

🍣 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: M Sushi

🥪 What do you think the Triangle is missing? An authentic New York deli

🎓 What brought you to the Triangle originally? College, but I moved away after I graduated. I've been back in Durham for six years after getting reconnected with and marrying a college acquaintance.

📧 First read in the morning: A variety of newsletters including The New York Times, the Business Journals' National Observer, and, of course, Axios Raleigh.

📚 Last great book she read: "The Ideal Team Player" by Patrick Lencioni

⛰️ Favorite long weekend spot: The mountains

🎸 What are you looking forward to? Seeing Dead & Co at the Sphere

⚽️ The best soccer player she's ever watched: Reigning NWSL MVP and N.C. Courage striker, Kerolin