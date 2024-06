Two people were shot on different days at OnPoint Shooting Range in Raleigh over the weekend. (WRAL)

⚽️ UNC's women's soccer team saw nine players transfer after last season, amid questions of legendary coach Anson Dorrance's style and allegations of an improper relationship between an assistant coach and a player. (The Assembly 🔒)

✈️ RDU was the fastest-growing large airport in the U.S. last year, with passenger traffic up 22% year over year, according to federal data. (News & Observer 🔒)

❄️ Downtown Wilmington was unseasonably covered in snow last week thanks to a new Zooey Deschanel movie being filmed there. (WRAL)

⚾️ N.C. State's baseball team won its regional Sunday to advance to next weekend's Super Regional against Georgia. The winner of that series advances to the College World Series.