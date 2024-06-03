Share on email (opens in new window)

The lineup of concerts happening in the Triangle this month is just too good.

🔥 June 4: On her Hot Girl Summer Tour, Megan Thee Stallion will play at PNC Arena.

🎸 June 5: Rock legend John Fogerty plays Red Hat Amphitheater.

🎙 June 7: Country singer Kane Brown stops at PNC Arena.

⚡️ June 7: Pop singer Niall Horan performs at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

🪕 June 8: The N.C. Symphony and the North Carolina bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers join forces at Koka Booth Amphitheater.

🎤 June 9: Kentucky-born artist Bryson Tiller will be at Red Hat Amphitheater.

🎸 June 11: Groove rockers Khruangbin bring their riffs to Red Hat.

🎺 June 11: Trombone Shorty and rapper Big Boi come to Koka Booth.

✨ June 12: Chappell Roan, one of the country's biggest rising stars, hits Red Hat as part of her Midwest Princess Tour. Resale tickets start at $310.

🕺 Also on June 12: Justin Timberlake comes to PNC Arena.

🤌 June 14: It's a month of throwbacks, with Sean Paul at The Ritz.

Dave Matthews Band will also be at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

🥁 June 18: Wilco performs a sold-out show at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

🙌 June 19: Maggie Rogers performs at Walnut Creek. Tickets are still available, starting at just $16.

🎸 June 22: Grammy award winner Carly Pearce will perform with Tim McGraw at PNC.

🤠 June 23: Hang out and watch the legendary artists Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Robert Plant and Allison Krauss when the Outlaw Fest comes through Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

🤘 June 26: Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Walnut Creek.

🎶 June 27: Walnut Creek will host Alanis Morissette.

💥 June 30: Of Montreal will play with Tele Novella at Cat's Cradle.