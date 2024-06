Share on email (opens in new window)

May 31, 2024 - Things to Do

Here's what's happening this weekend in the Triangle. 🌜 Go to Sylvan Esso's inaugural Durham music festival Good Moon on Friday and Saturday, with afterparties in downtown Durham. πŸ‡¬πŸ‡· Enjoy music, food and dancing at the Raleigh Greek Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. ⛳️ Watch some professional golf at the Raleigh Country Club all weekend for the UNC Health Championship.

🎨 Check out some art at downtown Hillsborough's Last Friday Art Walk.

Cary art galleries will also have events going on for the town's Final Friday Art Loop.

⚾️ Support one of the seven North Carolina colleges competing in the NCAA baseball tournament starting Friday.

🌎 Try the cuisines of 50 different countries at the Raleigh International Food Festival in City Plaza.

🧱 Head to the Durham Brick Convention, a celebration of legos, at the Durham Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

🎺 Listen to music at the Carolina Brass Band Festival in Apex on Saturday.

🦫 Get your weird on Saturday at Durham's annual Beaver Queen Pageant to support the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association.