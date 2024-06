A Southeast Raleigh high school student accused of stabbing and killing a fellow classmate will be charged as an adult. (ABC11)

💰 Democrats are calling on legislative Republicans to allocate money to child care facilities losing federal aid that is set to expire in a month. (WRAL)

⚖️ The city of Durham is paying Darryl Howard $7.75 million after he was wrongly imprisoned for 24 years after a faulty police investigation. (News & Observer 🔒)

🍽️ A month after raising $25,000 in a GoFundMe, Durham restaurant Copa has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing high-interest SBA loans and a decline in downtown traffic. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)