From solemn events honoring those who died defending the country to a dessert rodeo, there is plenty to do this Memorial Day weekend if you aren't traveling.
🦁 See the legendary Broadway musical "The Lion King" performing at DPAC every day this weekend.
🥍 Attend the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship in Cary at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday through Sunday.
🍗 Eat your fill at the Taste of Soul food festival in Durham's Central Park on Saturday.
🇺🇸 Go to a Memorial Day remembrance celebration in Chapel Hill, Durham, Cary, Garner or Knightdale.
🍰 Have too many sweets at N.C. Sugar Rush, a dessert food rodeo, in Raleigh's City Plaza on Sunday.
🦈 Celebrate Jawsfest at the Local 506 in Chapel Hill on Saturday and Sunday, featuring live music and local vendors.
🐦 Go birdwatching at Dix Park on Saturday morning.
😱 Get scared at the Carolina Fear Fest Horror Convention in Raleigh Friday through Sunday.