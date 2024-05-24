Share on email (opens in new window)

From solemn events honoring those who died defending the country to a dessert rodeo, there is plenty to do this Memorial Day weekend if you aren't traveling.

🦁 See the legendary Broadway musical "The Lion King" performing at DPAC every day this weekend.

🥍 Attend the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship in Cary at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday through Sunday.

🍗 Eat your fill at the Taste of Soul food festival in Durham's Central Park on Saturday.

🇺🇸 Go to a Memorial Day remembrance celebration in Chapel Hill, Durham, Cary, Garner or Knightdale.

🍰 Have too many sweets at N.C. Sugar Rush, a dessert food rodeo, in Raleigh's City Plaza on Sunday.

🦈 Celebrate Jawsfest at the Local 506 in Chapel Hill on Saturday and Sunday, featuring live music and local vendors.

🐦 Go birdwatching at Dix Park on Saturday morning.

😱 Get scared at the Carolina Fear Fest Horror Convention in Raleigh Friday through Sunday.