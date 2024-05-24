The Tea: Retirement benefits for working state pets
🐶 Under a proposed North Carolina bill, the state would offer up to $1,500 a year for veterinary care for retired state service animals, like K-9s. (WRAL)
🏨 Loden Properties has set a 2027 target date for opening its Moore Square apartments in downtown Raleigh and 2028 for its hotel. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)
- The Raleigh City Council selected Loden to build the apartments, including affordable housing, in 2022. (Axios)
🏡 The Durham City Council approved over 800 new homes and apartments to be developed in southern Durham County. (News & Observer 🔒)
