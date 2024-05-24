NOAA forecasts "extraordinary" hurricane season

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season features an unprecedented combination of air and ocean conditions, and is likely to be extremely active, according to the U.S. government's official seasonal outlook released yesterday, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

Why it matters: Hurricanes are nature's largest and most expensive storms, and the odds of a U.S. landfall during an above-average season may be higher this year.

"This season is looking to be an extraordinary one in a number of ways," said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad in a press conference.

By the numbers: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting the season will bring 85% odds of an above-normal season, with 17-25 named storms of tropical storm intensity or greater, eight to 13 of which will become hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater.

Keep reading