The Tea: A shortage of foster homes
🏡 Facing a shortage of foster homes, Wake County is launching a new campaign to recruit foster parents. (WUNC)
- In Wake County, there are only 94 foster homes for the 466 kids in the system, forcing some to be placed out of state.
A woman has been charged after a pack of pit bulls attacked a mother and son walking near Jordan Lake in Chatham County. (WCHL)
🏢 Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning of a half-acre parcel at 716 and 718 S. Saunders St., near Dix Park, for up to seven stories of residential. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)
