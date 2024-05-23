The Tea: A shortage of foster homes

🏡 Facing a shortage of foster homes, Wake County is launching a new campaign to recruit foster parents. (WUNC)

In Wake County, there are only 94 foster homes for the 466 kids in the system, forcing some to be placed out of state.

A woman has been charged after a pack of pit bulls attacked a mother and son walking near Jordan Lake in Chatham County. (WCHL)

🏢 Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning of a half-acre parcel at 716 and 718 S. Saunders St., near Dix Park, for up to seven stories of residential. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)