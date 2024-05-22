The Tea: A potential property tax increase in Durham

💰 Durham's city manager is proposing a 3.85-cent property tax increase to pay for city worker raises. (CBS17)

🛣️ North Carolina's next highway, "I-685," will one day follow U.S. 421 from I-85 near Greensboro southeast through Siler City and Sanford to I-95 in Dunn. (News & Observer 🔒)

🍻 After closing its Raleigh taproom, Clouds Brewing is preparing to expand again, inking a new distribution deal and looking for a new location in the city. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🕹️ Downtown Clayton's newest restaurant, Fare Game, is serving up pizza, cocktails and arcade games. (WRAL)

🏁 Former President Trump plans to attend the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. (Axios Charlotte)

Two people have been charged in two separate hit-and-run incidents that killed two pedestrians in Durham earlier this month. (ABC11)

🍽 Wake County Schools will raise meal prices by $0.25 next year, generating an expected $1.1 million revenue. (WRAL)