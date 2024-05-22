Fees for unpaid toll bills could increase by 50% under legislation North Carolina lawmakers sent to the governor's desk Wednesday. Why it matters: Late fees were first introduced in 2011 and haven't changed since, even as the state Turnpike Authority's labor and overhead costs have increased, WRAL reports.

State of play: If the governor signs the bill into law, drivers could face up to $72 a year in toll late fees, up from $48.

The state would also be granted the ability to obtain drivers' phone numbers, along with other digital information, to track down those with unpaid tolls.

Yes, but: Fees won't increase immediately if the legislation becomes law, the agency told WRAL.

Also included in the legislation is a measure that would allow billboard companies more leeway to cut down trees along roads, including native redbud trees, which are currently protected.