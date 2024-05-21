May 21, 2024 - News

The Tea: Wake County ABC's big expansion

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a spilled teacup with tea spilling out, and "The Tea" written in the the spilled liquid.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🥃 The Wake County Board of Alcoholic Beverage Control bought a 160,000-square-foot building in Garner for $27.5 million as part of an effort to expand its liquor and alcohol sales. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🪑Southern Living named Raleigh's Union Camp Collective one of the 30 best home decor stores in the South. (Southern Living)

🚱 There have already been 30 reported sewer overflows in Wake County this year, totaling more than 336,000 gallons of raw sewage spilling. (WRAL)

  • A combination of aging infrastructure, growing population and extreme storm events is leading to more overflows.
