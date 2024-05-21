The Tea: Wake County ABC's big expansion Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios
🥃 The Wake County Board of Alcoholic Beverage Control bought a 160,000-square-foot building in Garner for $27.5 million as part of an effort to expand its liquor and alcohol sales. ( 🔒) Triangle Business Journal 🪑Southern Living named Raleigh's Union Camp Collective one of the 30 best home decor stores in the South. ( ) Southern Living 🚱 There have already been 30 reported sewer overflows in Wake County this year, totaling more than 336,000 gallons of raw sewage spilling. ( ) WRAL A combination of aging infrastructure, growing population and extreme storm events is leading to more overflows.
🌱
🌱
