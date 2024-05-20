The Tea: St. Aug's under investigation

🎓 The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Saint Augustine's University after the struggling Raleigh college missed paychecks to employees for months. (WRAL)

🍼 North Carolina's only milk bank, located inside of WakeMed's Cary campus, is appealing for more donors to help premature babies. (News & Observer 🔒)

⚖️ Durham entrepreneur Greg Lindberg was convicted again by a federal jury of trying to bribe Mike Causey, North Carolina's insurance commissioner, in a retrial. (Associated Press)

⛪️ A statue of the North Carolina preacher and famous evangelizer Billy Graham now represents the state in the U.S. Capitol after being unveiled last week. (Charlotte Observer 🔒)