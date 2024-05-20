May 20, 2024 - News

The Tea: St. Aug's under investigation

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a teapot made out of an acorn with steam coming from the spout.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🎓 The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Saint Augustine's University after the struggling Raleigh college missed paychecks to employees for months. (WRAL)

🍼 North Carolina's only milk bank, located inside of WakeMed's Cary campus, is appealing for more donors to help premature babies. (News & Observer 🔒)

⚖️ Durham entrepreneur Greg Lindberg was convicted again by a federal jury of trying to bribe Mike Causey, North Carolina's insurance commissioner, in a retrial. (Associated Press)

⛪️ A statue of the North Carolina preacher and famous evangelizer Billy Graham now represents the state in the U.S. Capitol after being unveiled last week. (Charlotte Observer 🔒)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Raleigh in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more