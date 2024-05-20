May 20, 2024 - News

The pandemic changed when we eat out

Three slope charts that show the change in weekly share of restaurant transactions from 2019 to 2023 in Raleigh compared to the U.S. overall. The weekly share of weekday lunch changed from 24% to 18. Happy hour shares changed from 7 to 7. Weekend shares changed from 32 to 39.
Data: Square; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Restaurant spending in the Triangle has shifted away from weekday lunch hours and instead toward the weekend, according to data from payments company Square.

Why it matters: It's a reflection of pandemic behavior changes — and an important insight for restaurants as they continue adapting to survive and thrive, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

How it works: Square, which makes payment processing tech, defines the "weekday lunch" period as 11am-2pm, the "weekend" as all day Saturday and Sunday, and "happy hour" as weekdays between 4-6pm.

What they're saying: "There's a perception that consumers are cutting back at restaurants, when in fact total spending has increased. The bigger change is in consumer behavior," Square research lead Ara Kharazian said in the company's new report.

  • "Before COVID, consumers were going out more during the week to eat lunch by their office and grab drinks after work. Now with remote work, restaurant spend has shifted to the weekend and we now see that weekend traffic is at its peak."
