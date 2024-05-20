The pandemic changed when we eat out

Data: Square; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios Restaurant spending in the Triangle has shifted away from weekday lunch hours and instead toward the weekend, according to data from payments company Square. Why it matters: It's a reflection of pandemic behavior changes — and an important insight for restaurants as they continue adapting to survive and thrive, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

How it works: Square, which makes payment processing tech, defines the "weekday lunch" period as 11am-2pm, the "weekend" as all day Saturday and Sunday, and "happy hour" as weekdays between 4-6pm.

What they're saying: "There's a perception that consumers are cutting back at restaurants, when in fact total spending has increased. The bigger change is in consumer behavior," Square research lead Ara Kharazian said in the company's new report.