A weekender guide for the Triangle
Here are some weekend events to check out around the Triangle:
🎨 Shop for local art on Saturday and Sunday at Artsplosure, Raleigh's annual arts festival on Fayetteville Street.
🇬🇷 Explore Greek cuisine and music at Durham's Greek Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
🌽 Celebrate North Carolina agriculture at the Department of Agriculture's Got To Be NC Festival at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
🌍 Attend the 54th edition of Durham's Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival on Saturday, celebrating African and African-American history, culture, food and arts.
🚐 Check out the Brier Creek Food Truck Festival on Sunday, featuring more than 50 food trucks.
⚾️ Watch No. 11 Duke baseball take on No. 7 UNC in Durham on Friday and Saturday.
🎸 Honor the legacy of North Carolina music legend Libba Cotten with the Freight Train Blues concert series in downtown Carrboro on Friday.
