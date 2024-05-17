Share on email (opens in new window)

Here are some weekend events to check out around the Triangle:

🎨 Shop for local art on Saturday and Sunday at Artsplosure, Raleigh's annual arts festival on Fayetteville Street.

🇬🇷 Explore Greek cuisine and music at Durham's Greek Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

🌽 Celebrate North Carolina agriculture at the Department of Agriculture's Got To Be NC Festival at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

🌍 Attend the 54th edition of Durham's Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival on Saturday, celebrating African and African-American history, culture, food and arts.

🚐 Check out the Brier Creek Food Truck Festival on Sunday, featuring more than 50 food trucks.

⚾️ Watch No. 11 Duke baseball take on No. 7 UNC in Durham on Friday and Saturday.

🎸 Honor the legacy of North Carolina music legend Libba Cotten with the Freight Train Blues concert series in downtown Carrboro on Friday.