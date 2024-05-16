Share on email (opens in new window)

The Monday after Mother's Day set a single-day record for passengers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, officials say. By the numbers: Nearly 59,000 people passed through the airport on May 13, a 6.1% increase over the previous record from last October.

Mother's Day weekend has historically been one of the biggest travel days in the Triangle since it's also graduation weekend for several of the area's universities.

The big picture: As the Triangle's population continues to surge, the number of people traveling through RDU continues to grow as well.

Around 1.3 million travelers used RDU in April, up 7.7% from the previous year.

