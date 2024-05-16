RDU set a new record for passengers over Mother's Day weekend
The Monday after Mother's Day set a single-day record for passengers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, officials say.
By the numbers: Nearly 59,000 people passed through the airport on May 13, a 6.1% increase over the previous record from last October.
- Mother's Day weekend has historically been one of the biggest travel days in the Triangle since it's also graduation weekend for several of the area's universities.
The big picture: As the Triangle's population continues to surge, the number of people traveling through RDU continues to grow as well.
- Around 1.3 million travelers used RDU in April, up 7.7% from the previous year.
