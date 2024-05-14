2 hours ago - News

The Tea: Initial report on RDU crash

✈️ The pilot of a single-engine plane that crashed at RDU last month was attempting to continue flying after an aborted landing when the plane's engine stalled and it fell 100 feet to the ground, according to a preliminary report. (News & Observer 🔒)

🗳️ A Wake County judge ruled Monday there was insufficient evidence to back up allegations by losing candidate Lacy Cummings of vote-buying in Robeson County's commissioners race during the March primary elections. (WRAL)

🍽️ The Rockin' Comet Diner in Clayton has been demolished just a year after it was bought by the owner of fast-food chain Cook Out. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🍛 North Hills Indian restaurant Tamasha was named one of OpenTable's 50 most beautiful restaurants. (OpenTable)

🎓 Dozens of students walked out of Duke University's commencement ceremony on Sunday as actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld was about to give his address. (Axios)

