Hurricanes survive in New York

Evgeny Kuznetsov, No. 92 of the Carolina Hurricanes, celebrates after a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers. Photo: Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes were on the brink of being kicked out of the playoffs Monday night by the New York Rangers. Yes, but: The Canes erupted for four goals in the last period to win 4-1 in Madison Square Garden and bring the series back to PNC Arena one more time. Why it matters: The Hurricanes still have a chance to save their season, which was — and still is — in serious jeopardy.

State of play: The Rangers had won the first three games of the second round series, and the Canes' power play and goaltending had looked in poor form.

Now, though, the team has momentum again after winning two games in a row.

What they're saying: "There was no panic, we understood what the situation was," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said after the game, per the Associated Press. "It wasn't like we were dead. ... You were one shot away, and that's the way they approached it."

What's next: Carolina will host game six in Raleigh on Thursday.